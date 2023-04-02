Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$55.08 and last traded at C$55.02. 54,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 41,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Docebo from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Docebo from C$66.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

