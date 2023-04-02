Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOL. CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.67.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$80.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$78.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.80. Dollarama has a one year low of C$64.79 and a one year high of C$85.88.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at C$10,083,686.75. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

