Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Will Gardiner Sells 44,120 Shares

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.50), for a total value of £233,394.80 ($286,761.03).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 607.50 ($7.46) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 631.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 616.50. Drax Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,037.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,500.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 625 ($7.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.52) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.44) to GBX 900 ($11.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 718 ($8.82).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

