Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 54,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 42,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

