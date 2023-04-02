Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

