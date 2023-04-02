Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) VP Sells $313,170.00 in Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

DY opened at $93.65 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.