E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 14,310,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,007.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,026.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $670,876. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

