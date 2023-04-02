Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Edesa Biotech Trading Down 1.2 %

EDSA stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $386,043.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,170 shares in the company, valued at $434,032.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

