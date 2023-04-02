Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Edesa Biotech Trading Down 1.2 %
EDSA stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.20.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Edesa Biotech
In related news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $386,043.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,170 shares in the company, valued at $434,032.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.