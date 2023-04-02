Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. Edoc Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 2,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

