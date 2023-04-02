Eileen Carr Sells 13,811 Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) insider Eileen Carr sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.09), for a total value of £12,291.79 ($15,102.33).

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 92 ($1.13) on Friday. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.41). The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.86. The company has a market capitalization of £245.46 million, a PE ratio of 484.21, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 5,789.47%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

See Also

