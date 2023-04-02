Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $21.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Element Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

