Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $343.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.96 and a 200-day moving average of $343.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

