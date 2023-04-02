Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 5,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.57.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

