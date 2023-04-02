Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

ESBA stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.