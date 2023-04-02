ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.90 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.02) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ENI Stock Up 0.1 %

ENI opened at €12.91 ($13.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.18. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($11.24) and a 12 month high of €14.94 ($16.06).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

