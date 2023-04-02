Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

