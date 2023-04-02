Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Shares of EGLX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

