EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 225.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,640 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $58,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

