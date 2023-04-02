Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$5.40 by Analysts at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,869 shares of company stock valued at $218,874.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

