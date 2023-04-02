Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.33.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
