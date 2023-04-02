Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.