Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

