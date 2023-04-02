Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

NYSE BALL opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

