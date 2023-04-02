Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average is $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

