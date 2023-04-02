Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Southern by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 212,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Southern by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.