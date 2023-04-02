Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

