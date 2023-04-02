Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.55. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

