Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $618,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

