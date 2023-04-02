Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $95.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.