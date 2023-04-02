Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $306.50 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

