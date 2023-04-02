Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $173,259,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,016 shares of company stock worth $2,387,630. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Trading Up 3.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

