Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE D opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

