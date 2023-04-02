Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Trading Down 0.5%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.34 and last traded at $71.34. 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55.

Eurazeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eurazeo SA operates as a global investment company. The firm has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.