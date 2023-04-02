EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,095,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,583,687 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.02.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVgo Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.94.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

