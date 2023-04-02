Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 327.91% and a negative return on equity of 175.51%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

