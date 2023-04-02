Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Chardan Capital

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Femasys Price Performance

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Femasys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 209,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in Femasys by 27.2% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Femasys by 6,394.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

