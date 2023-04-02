FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) versus Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Head-To-Head Analysis

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.19% N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial 23.71% 7.04% 0.81%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. FFW pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FFW and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFW and Capitol Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.19 $5.72 million $5.29 7.80 Capitol Federal Financial $212.77 million 4.31 $84.45 million $0.58 11.60

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats FFW on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

