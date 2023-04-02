FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) versus Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Head-To-Head Analysis

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Risk & Volatility
FFW has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares FFW and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FFW
|26.19%
|N/A
|N/A
|Capitol Federal Financial
|23.71%
|7.04%
|0.81%
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FFW and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FFW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Capitol Federal Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
74.6% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares FFW and Capitol Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FFW
|$21.27 million
|2.19
|$5.72 million
|$5.29
|7.80
|Capitol Federal Financial
|$212.77 million
|4.31
|$84.45 million
|$0.58
|11.60
Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Capitol Federal Financial beats FFW on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About FFW
FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
