Financial Comparison: Microvast (MVST) and Its Peers

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Microvast to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Microvast alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Microvast and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 74 462 999 51 2.65

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 31.94%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.34 Microvast Competitors $711.63 million $11.26 million 4.09

Microvast’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Microvast beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.