FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.50. 138,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 233,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

FingerMotion Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $74.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 121.29% and a negative net margin of 26.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FingerMotion by 100.0% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

