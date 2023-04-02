FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.50. 138,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 233,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The stock has a market cap of $74.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 121.29% and a negative net margin of 26.19%.
FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
