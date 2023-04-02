Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fire & Flower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fire & Flower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Fire & Flower from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Fire & Flower stock opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.40. Fire & Flower has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$5.55.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

