First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Performance

FFWM stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $5,279,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.