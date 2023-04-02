First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $31.43 Average PT from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

