FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,768,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,379,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 455,512 shares of company stock valued at $40,793,928 over the last 90 days. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 267.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

