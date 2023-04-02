FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $104,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

