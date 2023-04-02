Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $663,523.76 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $663,523.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,321,487.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $100,150.64.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

