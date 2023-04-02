Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $663,523.76 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $663,523.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,321,487.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 13th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $100,150.64.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52.
  • On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20.

Flywire Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.