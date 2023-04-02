Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,630 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,234 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $242.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.81. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $315.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total value of $3,677,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.