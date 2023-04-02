Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.60.

ADP stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average is $235.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

