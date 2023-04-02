Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,519 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

