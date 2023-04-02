Forum Financial Management LP Buys 2,817 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.