Forum Financial Management LP Buys 816 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 586,601 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

