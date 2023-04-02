Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.